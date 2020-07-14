[Newsmaker] Calls grow for investigation into Seoul mayor’s harassment allegations

The controversy over the #MeToo claim against the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon showed no sign of abating Tuesday, with calls for an investigation growing.
At a press conference Tuesday, Park’s former secretary, a Seoul Metropolitan City government official, accused him of making unwanted physical contact and sending inappropriate text messages for four years starting in 2017. Her lawyer, speaking on her behalf, revealed those details of the allegations.
Park died in an apparent suicide Friday, two days after the woman filed a criminal complaint with the police.
Having been considered a potential 2020 presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, Park was serving his third term as mayor when he was found dead in the early hours of Friday.
His sudden death led police to drop the case.
The main opposition United Future Party said Tuesday that it would request a parliamentary hearing about the allegations.
“If we find the fact-finding from the hearing is not sufficient, we will decide whether to seek a parliamentary inquiry or an independent counsel investigation,” party Floor Leader Joo Ho-young said.
He called for the immediate transfer of the case to the state prosecutors to probe the possibility that the Seoul city government may have attempted to conceal the harassment allegations.
“According to tip-offs from insiders in the city government, the secretary’s office of the mayor persistently tried to abet and cover up the sexual harassment case,” he said.
Following Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan’s official apology to the alleged victim after the press conference on Monday, Rep. Park Yong-jin and Rep. Kawk Sang-do urged the party’s active and swift inquiry to punish the people responsible for the misconduct.
“We should check whether the party has not lacked gender sensitivity and gender equality education for elected officials and measures should be taken to become a women-friendly party,” Rep. Park Yong-jin said in an interview with a KBS radio station.
Sexual assault accusations against bigwig politicians belonging to the Democratic Party have shocked the nation. Oh Keo-don, the mayor of Busan, was accused in April and former South Chungcheong Province Gov. Ahn Hee-jung in March last year. Both accusers worked with the accused in government offices during their tenure.
Rep. Kawk Sang-do, the chairman of the party’s internal group set up to investigate sex crimes, pledged to get to the bottom of all #MeToo cases involving party members.
“I will vigorously clarify the truth about #MeToo cases involving Democratic Party members so that they can receive severe punishment,” he said.
Meanwhile, police decided Tuesday to check Park’s mobile phone history to find out what may have led the former mayor to take his life.
The Seoul Seongbuk Police Station still has his phone, which was found with his body in a wooded area of Seoul.
Police said the investigation into Park’s phone records will be limited to the inquest into his death.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea, an independent governmental body, began to look into the case Tuesday following a petition lodged July 10 by a civic group to investigate possible rights violations that Park’s secretary may have faced. The petition can be turned down if the alleged victim rejects the body’s investigation.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
