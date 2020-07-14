NH-Amundi names new deputy CEO

NH-Amundi Asset Management Deputy CEO Nicolas Simon (NH-Amundi Asset Management)
Seoul-based joint venture NH-Amundi Asset Management said Tuesday that it named Nicolas Simon as the deputy chief executive officer of the France-based asset management house’s South Korean arm on Monday.
Simon is formerly a deputy CEO of State Bank of India Funds Management, a joint venture of State Bank of India and Amundi to lead Amundi’s Indian operation. He served the term for five years until March.
The start date has yet to be determined, according to NH-Amundi.
Simon will replace Christian Mathern, who was appointed as deputy CEO of Amundi Austria, effective July 1.
Starting his career at BNP Paribas Real Estate Paris as a commercial property consultant in 1989, Simon took on senior roles in Henderson Global Investors, Generali Insurance and CDR. He joined Amundi as CEO of Amundi Real Estate from 2005 to 2015.
NH-Amundi is a 70:30 joint venture between NongHyup Financial Group and Amundi. It oversees the seventh-largest volume of assets among Korean asset management firms.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)