 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

NH-Amundi names new deputy CEO

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jul 14, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : Jul 14, 2020 - 15:25
NH-Amundi Asset Management Deputy CEO Nicolas Simon (NH-Amundi Asset Management)
NH-Amundi Asset Management Deputy CEO Nicolas Simon (NH-Amundi Asset Management)
Seoul-based joint venture NH-Amundi Asset Management said Tuesday that it named Nicolas Simon as the deputy chief executive officer of the France-based asset management house’s South Korean arm on Monday.

Simon is formerly a deputy CEO of State Bank of India Funds Management, a joint venture of State Bank of India and Amundi to lead Amundi’s Indian operation. He served the term for five years until March.

The start date has yet to be determined, according to NH-Amundi.

Simon will replace Christian Mathern, who was appointed as deputy CEO of Amundi Austria, effective July 1.

Starting his career at BNP Paribas Real Estate Paris as a commercial property consultant in 1989, Simon took on senior roles in Henderson Global Investors, Generali Insurance and CDR. He joined Amundi as CEO of Amundi Real Estate from 2005 to 2015.

NH-Amundi is a 70:30 joint venture between NongHyup Financial Group and Amundi. It oversees the seventh-largest volume of assets among Korean asset management firms.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114