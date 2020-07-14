 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Half of N. Korean population malnourished: UN report

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jul 14, 2020 - 15:10       Updated : Jul 14, 2020 - 17:05
Children in North Korea (AP-Yonhap)
Children in North Korea (AP-Yonhap)

Nearly half of the North Korean population, or 12.2 million people, suffered undernutrition from 2016-2019, the United Nations estimated in its latest report on food security worldwide.

In the time period, North Korea was second only to Haiti, which in the same period posted the highest rate of undernourished residents globally at 48.2 percent of the population, slightly ahead the North’s 47.6 percent, according to the report jointly compiled by UN food and relief agencies including the World Food Program.

The report found some changing patterns in the North as well, particularly for children aged 5 and under.

Just 19 percent of those children were malnourished in 2019, compared to 28 percent in 2012, whereas 2.3 percent were overweight -- up from 0.1 percent in 2012.

The proportion of women aged 15-49 who suffered from anemia increased slightly, to 32.5 percent of the total in 2019 from 30 percent in 2012.

The report added that Pyongyang was one of seven countries where international hunger agencies could not obtain sufficient internal data to draw up an accurate map of the health of its residents. Others included Afghanistan and Somalia.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114