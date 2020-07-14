 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

49 coronavirus patients administered remdesivir in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 14, 2020 - 14:55       Updated : Jul 14, 2020 - 14:55
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea so far has administered remdesivir, an experimental drug conventionally used for Ebola, to 49 coronavirus patients in critical condition here, health authorities said Tuesday.

The medication developed by US pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc. started being supplied to treat COVID-19 patients here earlier this month, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Coronavirus patients who need oxygen treatment, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), have been administered the drug in 24 hospitals across the country, the KCDC said.

South Korea's drug safety watchdog approved the use of remdesivir as a treatment drug for the new coronavirus in June, allowing the drug's special importation.

The first batch of antiviral drugs was donated by Gilead Science. The KCDC plans to begin talks to purchase more, with details of the imported amount and price not to be disclosed.

Gilead Sciences earlier announced it will provide remdesivir at $390 per vial for direct purchases by the United States and other developed countries.

COVID-19 patients here will not pay for the drug, as the country covers the cost of treating the highly infectious disease under the related law.

Coronavirus patients are given six vials of remdesivir over five days, which amounts to $2,340 per patient for a typical regimen. If necessary, the drug can be administered for another five days.

The country added 33 cases Tuesday, including 14 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,512, according to the KCDC. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114