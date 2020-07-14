LG launches global expert group on future technologies

LG CTO Park Il-pyung (third from left) poses for a group photo after holding the first Innovation Council meeting on Tuesday. (LG Electronics)





LG Electronics has launched a global expert group for the purpose of developing insights on new technologies and discovering new business opportunities, the company announced Tuesday.



Chaired by LG’s Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung, the expert group dubbed as “Innovation Council” will serve as a body that will bring together 12 tech experts around the world and give them chances to discuss new trends and industrial moves.



The members include Robust AI CTO Rodney Brooks, Paypal CTO Sri Shivananda, Amazon Web Service Executive Vice President Adrian Cockcroft, Cisco Executive Vice President Kip Compton and McIntosh Group CEO Jeff Poggi.



The subjects of the group discussion will include artificial intelligence, big data, cloud, robotics and mobility.



The Innovation Council held its first virtual meeting on Tuesday, which was also joined by Baidu CTO Andrew Ng and Cha Sang-gyun, professor and dean of Data Science School of Seoul National University.



The experts discussed successful cases of digital transformation amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the meeting, LG said.



“Such systematic networking of global experts is needed in order to respond to the fast changing market,” LG’s CTO Park said. “LG will seek ways to enhance technological capabilities and discover new business with global experts.”



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)








