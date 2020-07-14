Another virus outbreak reported on foreign vessel in Busan

(Yonhap)



BUSAN -- Health authorities said Tuesday that a crewman on a foreign ship docked in the southeastern port city of Busan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising concerns over another potential group infection.



The virus-infected sailor was on a Tuvaluan fishing vessel that has been docked at Gamcheon Port in Busan since Wednesday, according the city's health authorities.



Health authorities said more cases could come from the ship as it had 43 other crew members. The crew members are currently isolated on the ship and virus test results on the seafarers will be announced later in the day, they said.



The latest COVID-19 case on a foreign vessel follows the group infections from two Russia-flagged ships docked in Busan last month. All 19 crew members on the ships had tested positive for COVID-19. They were discharged from Busan Medical Center on Friday after receiving treatment.



South Korea added 33 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 19 being imported cases. (Yonhap)