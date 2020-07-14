Korea to open Asia’s first bioprocessing HR training center

(Yonhap)
The South Korean government announced Tuesday it will inject 61.9 billion won ($51.3 million) by 2025 to foster Asia’s first human resources platform for bioprocessing talents.
Ministers of trade and health -- Sung Yun-mo and Park Neung-hoo -- attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding in central Seoul.
In what would be Asia’s first state-driven agenda to foster bioprocessing professionals, the memorandum holds the Trade Ministry responsible for establishing a good manufacturing practices-standard training center by 2023, while the Health Ministry will run training programs emulating Ireland’s National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training.
The NIBRT encompasses not only job and talent matching, but also degree programs that provide institutional support for graduate school researchers. The Health Ministry said it will follow the Irish guidelines from the beginning, but may later adapt according to local situations.
Samsung Biologics CEO Kim Tae-han, Celltrion CEO Kee Woo-sung, Hanmi Pharmaceutical CEO Kwon Se-chang, Alteogen CEO Park Soon-jae, Aprogen CEO Kim Jae-seob and Xcell Therapeutics CEO Lee Uri participated in the memorandum ceremony.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)