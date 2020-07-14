 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

Andong Mask Dance Festival canceled due to COVID-19

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jul 14, 2020 - 17:38       Updated : Jul 14, 2020 - 17:38
Over 1 million visitors attended the Andong Mask Dance Festival in 2019. (Andong City government)
Over 1 million visitors attended the Andong Mask Dance Festival in 2019. (Andong City government)


The Andong City government announced on Tuesday that it had decided to cancel the Andong Mask Dance Festival, which was set to start Sept. 25, due to the danger of COVID-19.

According to the organizer of the 10-day festival, diverse performances were planned for Hahoe Village in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

“We are sorry to announce the cancellation of the ‘Andong Mask Dance Festival.’ We will provide diverse events next year as a world-class festival organizer,” an Andong City government official said in a statement.

This is not the first time that the local government has canceled the festival for safety reasons. In 2009, the festival was canceled due to the influenza pandemic.

Explaining the decision, the festival organizer said it would be meaningless to hold the international event without performers or participants from overseas.

Instead, the Andong City government said, it plans to work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange to put on the K-pop-themed “K-Culture Festival” in September or October this year.

Established in 1997, the annual mask dance festival celebrates the Hahoe Byeolsingut Talnori, a traditional art form that dates back more than 800 years.

Over 1 million people visit Andong for the festival each year, the organizer said.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114