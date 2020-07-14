 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK strikes hopeful tone on South’s new appointees

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jul 14, 2020 - 13:16       Updated : Jul 14, 2020 - 13:16
Unification Minister Lee Jong-in (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee Jong-in (Yonhap)

North Korea took a positive tone in reports about South Korean Unification Minister nominee Lee In-young and about the country’s new special adviser to the president on foreign affairs and national security, Im Jong-seok.

“There is much anticipation towards Lee In-young and Im Jong-seok,” the North’s propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri wrote Tuesday, citing a commentary in the South’s online outlet Jaju Sibo.

“Attention is drawn to their future moves as both have made critical remarks about the ROK (Republic of Korea)-US working group.”

As the North Korean outlet abridged the 1,600-character article into about 600 words, it directly quoted phrases such as “must uphold the idea of Uri minjok kiri” (which means “among our Korean race”), “courage to confront the US” and “must make them get rid of the ROK-US working group, THAAD and ROK-US joint military drills.”

Meari, another one of the North’s propaganda outlets, said South Koreans had demanded that their government be self-reliant and discard its submissive attitude toward the US, citing a survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter.

The North’s propaganda radio station, Tongil Voice, said Tuesday that South Korean civic groups were calling for the disbandment of the ROK-US working group and the withdrawal of US forces from South Korea.

The latest reports from Pyongyang come more than two weeks after it stopped bitterly denouncing Seoul.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114