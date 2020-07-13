[Graphic News] Number of blood donors dips 11% in Jan.-May









The number of blood donors in South Korea sank nearly 11 percent in the first five months of this year amid a prolonged coronavirus outbreak, data showed.



About 966,900 people donated blood in the January-May period, down 10.9 percent from some 1.08 million a year earlier, according to the Korean Red Cross data provided to Rep. Jeon Bong-min of the main opposition United Future Party.



The sharp decline comes as the potentially deadly novel coronavirus has been gripping South Korea for approximately six months, making blood donations more difficult. (Yonhap)







