 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Following FDA’s decision, PMI repeats need for differentiated policies

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 13, 2020 - 18:58       Updated : Jul 13, 2020 - 18:58
(Philip Morris International)
(Philip Morris International)

For public health, authorities around the world should adopt differentiated regulations for heated tobacco products and conventional cigarettes, as the two are too different to be grouped together, Philip Morris International Chief Executive Officer Andre Calantzopoulos said Monday.

Speaking at a webinar media brief, Calantzopoulos hailed the recent decision of US Food and Drug Administration to authorize marketing of its heated tobacco product IQOS as a ”historic“ and ”important“ moment for public health.

The US FDA authorized the marketing of IQOS as a modified risk tobacco product last week, as the agency found that an IQOS exposure modification order is appropriate to promote public health.

While admitting that its flagship heat-not-burn e-cigarette is not free of harmful substances, the CEO explained that it is a fundamentally different tobacco product and a better choice for adults who would otherwise continue smoking.

”Heated tobacco products do not burn, there is no combustion, so they produce less harmful substances,” he said.

Calantzopoulos stressed that while policies to encourage people to quit smoking should be in place, the “harm reduction“ policy direction has its limits.

”(Harm reduction policy) is giving no choice to consumers, which I think is totally unacceptable, because a few people (authorities) cannot make decision on behalf of one billion people,“ he said.

Making a comparison to fossil fuels and coal, Calantzopoulos urged that governments around the world should provide differentiated policies for conventional cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

“We should stop discussing whether they (heated tobacco products) should be available, but how best and how fast they should be available with regulations that are appropriate for this product that is different from cigarettes,” he added.

The US FDA’s order last week on “exposure modification” comes after PMI had submitted a review of an extensive scientific evidence package in December 2016, the company explained.

Under the decision, PMI can promote its product by saying that the IQOS System heats tobacco but does not burn it; This significantly reduces the production of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals; Scientific studies have shown that switching completely from conventional cigarettes to the IQOS system reduces your body’s exposure to harmful or potentially harmful chemicals.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114