[Market Close-up] How is S. Korea’s market taking the govt’s housing policy blitz?

Apartment complexes in Yongsan-gu and Yeouido in Seoul (Yonhap)



Reflecting the Moon Jae-in administration’s stubborn efforts to steady the bubble-prone real estate market, the 22nd set of policy actions were rolled out last week to curb prices.



The “July 10 measures” focused on increasing the tax burden for multiple-home owners, but was also seen as part of its series of flustered responses to underperforming measures.



Despite a series of restraint measures, housing prices in Seoul and major cities across the country have been on a steep rise this year, sparking concerns particularly among non-homeowners that they have become prey to such policy drive theoretically targeted at multiple-home owners.



In its recent move to curb housing prices here, the Ministry of Economy and Finance announced Friday that it will raise property ownership tax rates for multiple-home owners. Under the enhanced rules, those who own three or more homes and those who own two or more homes in “adjustment target” areas will see their comprehensive real estate tax rate climb from the current 0.6-3.2 percent range to the 1.2-6 percent range.



“The government has announced the latest measures under the grave judgment that we now stand at a crossroads when it comes to housing problems,” Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said Monday in a radio interview.



“Our clear message to the people is that houses can no longer and should no longer be seen as speculative assets.”



The market reality, however, is the opposite so far.



According to the Korea Appraisal Board, the cumulative fluctuation rate for apartments across the nation marked a 2.74 percent rise so far this year as of June 29 -- shortly after the government’s June 17 measures.



What stood out in this year’s market trend is the rapid price hike observed in key nonmetropolitan cities such as Sejong and Daejeon, which are home to a majority of the government complexes and state-run institutes.



The two cities marked 16.07 percent and 9.42 percent, respectively, in cumulative apartment price increases during the first half of the year, in contrast to the slight fall or marginal rise a year earlier.



Market observers attributed the rapid hike to market participants’ change of stance, citing the soaring demand of end-users, especially first-time buyers in their 30s.



