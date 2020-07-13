MMCA Gwacheon to revitalize outdoor space with installation

A graphic image of installation work “The Surface” by stpmj, an architectural design practice based in Seoul and New York, which is to form part of the MMCA Gwacheon Project 2020 in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province. (MMCA)



The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea announced Monday it has selected installation work “The Surface,” designed by stpmj, an architectural practice based in both Seoul and New York, for its MMCA Gwacheon Project 2020.



“I hope MMCA’s Gwacheon venue could function as an outdoor shelter for visitors, providing fun and rest during the pandemic times with the installation work,” MMCA Director Youn Bummo said.



The Gwacheon venue is located just south of Seoul.



Fifteen architectural teams, which received recommendations from the architectural field and art circle, competed for the MMCA’s project.



Stpmj’s installation work “The Surface” was selected as the final winner after presentations from all the candidates. Other candidates in contention include architecture studios Diagonal Thoughts and CoRe Architects, as well as architect Lee Yong-ju.



The outdoor installation work “The Surface” will feature 700 miniature works that were inspired by natural environment elements, including trees and lotus leaves. It will be placed on hilly ground in front of the museum covered with grass. When one walks through the installation, they will experience senses of sight, hearing and touch, which will stimulate creativity and curiosity.



The installation will be on display from late September to May 2021 at MMCA Gwacheon, and the suggested works of the three candidates will be displayed inside the museum as an archival exhibition, according to the museum.



Among the museum’s four venues, including also those of Seoul, Deoksugung, and Cheongju, the three museums in the capital area are currently closed due to COVID-19 in compliance with the government’s guideline. The Cheongju venue in North Chungcheong Province is now running the “Conservator C’s Day” exhibition.



Although the government’s guidelines require MMCA to remain closed until daily COVID-19 infection cases fall under 10, the museum is seeking ways to open earlier, appealing to the government to move up the reopening day.



Also, MMCA has launched the “Online Museum” section on its website for online offerings that include a series of MMCA collections.



Stpmj is an architectural practice founded by two architects -- Lee Seung-teak and Lim Jung-mi -- who are based in Seoul and New York.



In 2016, stpmj won recognition as “Korean Young Architects” of the year by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Architecture Honor Award at the AIANY New York Design Awards this year for designing its five-story house residence in Seoul.



