Boosted by Shin Ramyun, Nongshim records highest-ever US sales in H1

Nongshim operated an advertisement bus for Shin Ramyun in the US. (Nongshim)



South Korean food maker Nongshim said Monday its US sales totaled about $164 million in the first half of this year, the firm’s highest-ever figure in the country, led by sales of Shin Ramyun.



The company attributed the notable sales in the US to the brand power of Shin Ramyun, its flagship noodle brand. The company also said the popularity was helped by increased demand for instant food products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The South Korean company’s instant noodle products are gaining popularity in the US’ mainstream retail scene, and the sales surged in major retailers there, the company said. At Walmart, its sales in the first half of this year rose by 35 percent, while it saw an increase of 51 percent in Costco and 79 percent on Amazon.



“Since we started distribution of Shin Ramyun in all Walmart stores across the country in 2017, we have been establishing a close distribution network in the mainstream market for the past years,” Nongshim said. “Nongshim ramen is among the few foreign food brands that sells across the country in the US.”





Nongshim’s major instant noodle products (from left to right, clockwise): Chapaguri, Neoguri, Shin Ramyun, Shin Ramyun Black, Shin Ramyun Air Dried. (Nongshim)