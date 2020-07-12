 Back To Top
National

Moon to launch govt.-ruling party task force on his New Deal project

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2020 - 15:40       Updated : Jul 12, 2020 - 15:40
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in plans to launch an inter-agency council this month for the so-called Korean-version New Deal project aimed at creating jobs and fostering economic growth against the impact of the new coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.

Moon earlier announced his administration's ambitious push for the massive digital infrastructure and green growth initiative, with detailed programs and budget plans scheduled to be unveiled Tuesday.

"A pan-governmental strategic council will be established within this month," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.

"President Moon Jae-in plans to preside over its meeting in person once or twice a month."

To that end, a joint task force of the government and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) will be created as well, he added. It will be co-headed by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and the DP's policy chief Cho Jeong-sik. (Yonhap)
