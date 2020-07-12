N. Korea says Britain will 'pay price' for imposing sanctions

(123rf)



Denouncing Britain’s recent sanctions imposed on two North Korean organizations, the communist country threatened Saturday that the European country will be “made to pay the price.”



Earlier this week, Britain blacklisted 49 individuals and organizations under its new human rights regime. With the decision, two North Korean organizations, believed to be involved in the forced labor, torture and killings of prisoners in gulags in the country, were banned from entering Britain and channeling funds through British banks.



Issuing a Q&A report through its state news wire, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea denounced the British decision as “a provocation” that follows the United States’ “hostile policy” toward the North.



“The United Kingdom, a puppet of the US, committed a provocation of designating our Ministry of State Security and Ministry of Public Security as prime targets of sanctions,” the KCNA report said.



All contents based on which the sanctions were imposed are “fabrications” provided by North Korean defectors, according to the KCNA.



“We resolutely condemn and reject the designation by the UK ... as it constitutes blatant interference in the internal affairs of our state,” the KCNA said, warning that the country “will be definitely made to pay the price.” (Yonhap)