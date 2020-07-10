 Back To Top
Business

Nuclear commission recommends minor safety improvements for reactors

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2020 - 21:32       Updated : Jul 10, 2020 - 21:32

(Herald DB)
(Herald DB)
South Korea's nuclear safety agency on Friday recommended minor safety improvements for eight older reactors in service following stress tests carried out by its operator.

The recommendation came after Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., which runs the country's atomic power plants, conducted extensive safety inspections on such units as the Kori 2 and Wolsong 2 reactors from October 2016 through December 2018, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said.

"Stress tests that reflect the worst possible accidents that can occur were all conducted following guidelines set by the government, with 47 areas requiring some improvements," the commission said in a press release.

Minor improvements were called for in such areas as emergency communication links in case of serious problems and the need to carry out more detailed tests on the effectiveness of mobile power generators at atomic power plants.

Currently, South Korea has 24 operational reactors, generating around 30 percent of its electric power. Seoul is currently moving to reduce its dependence on nuclear energy and building up its capability in renewable sources, such as solar and wind power.

The agency said the KHNP will reflect the latest recommendations when it conducts stress tests on 14 newer reactors in the future.

The country's two newest reactors, the Shin-Kori 3 and 5 units, along with four nuclear reactors being built, do not have to be checked at present because their designs incorporated all the latest safety systems.

Besides reviewing stress tests on reactors, the agency called for an update of the radiation detection alert systems used on the Hanbit 1 and 2 reactors on the country's southwestern coast. (Yonhap)

