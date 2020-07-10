 Back To Top
Entertainment

Plunging YouTube subscriptions reflect public disdain for Jimin: data

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jul 10, 2020 - 14:53       Updated : Jul 10, 2020 - 14:53
Logo for Jimin’s YouTube channel, “Boss baby Jiminem” (Nana Land)
Logo for Jimin’s YouTube channel, “Boss baby Jiminem” (Nana Land)

Over the past week, 5,000 people, equivalent to 12.8 percent of former AOA leader Jimin’s YouTube channel subscribers, had unsubscribed, the highest percentage of users unsubscribing among any such channel in Korea, according to data analysis platform Influencer.

Viewers have been unsubscribing from Jimin’s YouTube channel, “Boss Baby Jiminem,” since July 3, when former AOA bandmate Mina posted on social media regarding Jimin’s bullying. Mina posted a series of posts on her Instagram account, detailing Jimin’s bullying over the past years, which resulted in Jimin apologizing and leaving AOA on July 5.

Jimin had only just started her personal YouTube channel in May and the number of subscribers had been increasing steadily.

Since the incident, people have started writing hate comments on the channel and disliking each video, with her latest video on July 1 receiving 23,000 dislikes compared to 1,500 likes as of Saturday morning.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
