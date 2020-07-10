 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Mayor Park says sorry in will

By Park Han-na
Published : Jul 10, 2020 - 13:59       Updated : Jul 10, 2020 - 14:06
A note is found on Park Won-soon’s desk. (Yonhap)
A note is found on Park Won-soon’s desk. (Yonhap)

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s will was revealed Friday, a day after he was found dead in an apparent suicide.

“I’m sorry to everyone. I’m grateful for all the people who I shared my life with,” he wrote in a note left on his desk at home, which was revealed upon the bereaved family’s wishes on Friday. “I have been feeling sorry to my family for I could only give them pain.”

In the five-sentence note, he also asked to be cremated and have his ashes scattered on his parents’ graves.

Park had been mayor of South Korea’s capital city since 2011. His sudden disappearance and death came shortly after a sexual harassment claim was filed against him by a former secretary.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114