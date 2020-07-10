USFK airman reported missing, search under way

(Yonhap)



An American airman stationed in South Korea has been reported missing and a search operation is under way, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.



Ssgt. Tristin Jarvis, a member of the 51st Force Support Squadron at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, has been reported absent from his unit since Thursday, according to the US military.



He was last seen near a fitness center at the base on Wednesday afternoon.



"It is our duty to protect and support our Airmen, and we are putting all of our resources behind the search for Ssgt. Jarvis," said Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander. "Our security forces teams are working closely with Korean National Police to identify his location and bring him back safe." (Yonhap)