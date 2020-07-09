 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Kindergarten teachers suffer from abuse: survey

By Lee Sae-byul
Published : Jul 9, 2020 - 16:06       Updated : Jul 9, 2020 - 16:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A recent survey of 209 kindergarten teachers in May revealed the dire reality of the current educational scene in Korea, said the Daejeon branch of the Korean Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union on Thursday.

Asked about their personal experiences related to power abuse by kindergarten principals, a majority of the teachers said they undergo distress at their workplaces on a daily basis.

Pointing out that power abuse has long been present in Korean society, they said the frequency and degree are severe.

Comments on appearance or the way teachers dressed, such as “Put on your lipstick. You look sick” or “You should lose weight,” were often made. Principals would allegedly lash out at them, saying, “You are so out of shape that I can only think of Pengsoo, the chubby penguin character, whenever I see you.”

Most of the verbal abuse and mistreatment were met with soft administrative penalties from the education office. This does not help root out the existing problems, said the KTU.

Referring to problems many teachers have been facing and the absence of appropriate measures, the KTU called for fundamental reform measures to change the authoritative culture.

“We will request further investigation to clarify the truth and penalize those who deserve punishment, once we finish collecting the reported cases and gathering the victims’ opinions,” added the KTU.

By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114