 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea calls for stronger global financial safety net

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jul 9, 2020 - 16:03       Updated : Jul 9, 2020 - 16:03
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks at an online meeting with finance ministers from Group of 20 countries and Paris Club creditor nations at the Seoul Government Complex on Thursday. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks at an online meeting with finance ministers from Group of 20 countries and Paris Club creditor nations at the Seoul Government Complex on Thursday. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea urged the Group of 20 countries to establish a stronger global financial safety net to overcome both ongoing and upcoming risks stemming from the latest coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Thursday.

“(Establishment) of a global financial network is a strong measure that could help stop the spread of the crisis by supporting developing countries dealing with liquidity issues,” Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at an online meeting with his G-20 and Paris Club creditor counterparts held Wednesday.

“Especially in the current times of unprecedented crisis, establishment of a strong global financial safety net is necessary to overcome the current crisis and the new risks that could possibly come after the COVID-19 crisis,” he added.

On top of building a fresh financial safety net, Hong stressed that each G-20 member needs to draw measures that could alleviate and counter abrupt changes in capital flow prompted by crises. The measures must be tailored for each economy instead of being drawn up with a “one-size-fits-all” mindset, he said.

Hong said the International Monetary Fund’s efforts to launch an integrated policy framework would work as a guideline for global economies in devising tailored policies.

Meanwhile, the fiscal chief expressed concerns about deglobalization that has been increasing and inequalities that have surfaced with the spread of the pandemic.

The G-20 members must cooperate and together tackle the role of a compass for the prosperity of the humanity, Hong said.

The global financial market has been struggling with liquidity crunches due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast the global economy to contract 6 percent this year, marking the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114