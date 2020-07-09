Traditional tableware adds whimsy with Line Friends

Ceramics maker Kwangjuyo’s latest tableware collection jointly created with character brand company Line Friends (Kwangjuyo)





On the surface of white pottery is an illustration of a bear and a duckling playing surrounded by mokbuyong flowers, a type of lotus. The illustration is painted with blue pigments.



The bear is a character named Brown and the duckling is Sally, both from global character brand Line Friends, while the lotus flowers represent Korean premium tableware brand Kwangjuyo. The blue and white color coordination stems from a traditional pottery style especially popular during the late Joseon era.



The dish was launched in June as part of the “Kwangjuyo Brown & Friends Series” collection, jointly produced by the two companies.



“(Through this collaboration) I wanted to break the stereotypes against traditional products and show tradition can also be fun and easy,” Kwangjuyo Chairman Cho Tae-Kwon told The Korea Herald via email. “Also, my ultimate goal is to make traditional ceramics a leading cultural product of Korea by harmonizing it with pop culture.”



He added that when producing the new collection the company focused on harmony between Kwangjuyo’s brand image and Line Friends’ characters.



Kwangjuyo, a traditional tableware brand, was established in 1963. The current chairman inherited the leadership in 1988, and since then the company has been working on reflecting trends while preserving the art of traditional Korean ceramics.



“As a leading Korean traditional ceramic brand with 58 years of history, we are looking for diverse ways to become more familiar to the public,” Cho said. “To do so, we have been collaborating with leading artists from different fields. Also through this collaboration, we hope to broaden our customer base and strengthen our brand awareness globally.”







Ceramics maker Kwangjuyo’s tableware collection inspired by K-pop sensation BTS’ 2019 record “Map of the Soul: Persona” (Kwangjuyo)