PM vows stern measures against illegal private finance

The South Korean government vowed to speed up measures to stem the rampant practices of illegal private lending Thursday.



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun visited a counseling center within the market watchdog Financial Supervisory Service that addresses consumer damages caused by illicit private lending, which normally target low-income families with high interest rates and related frauds.



He was accompanied by FSS Gov. Yoon Suk-heun, Financial Services Commission Vice Chairman Sohn Byung-doo, and Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency.



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday visits the FSS’ counseling center set up to respond to consumer damages caused by unregistered private lending. (Yonhap)