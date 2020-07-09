Samsung to support 12 research projects for future science tech

(Yonhap)



Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's leading tech firm, said Thursday it has selected 12 research projects to help the country's efforts to secure future science technologies.



Samsung said it will provide 12.35 billion won ($10.3 million) to 12 research projects in six areas. Since 2014, the company has been naming research themes that require more research for South Korea's technological competitive edge.



This year, the selected research fields include disruptive semiconductor technologies, next-generation self emitting displays, cell treatments for incurable diseases and quantum computing.



All of the projects will be carried out by South Korean scientists, mostly from universities.



Through its foundation, Samsung announced in 2013 that it will support research projects in the areas of basic science, materials engineering and ICT solutions by endowing a total of 1.5 trillion won for 10 years.



Samsung Science & Technology Foundation has so far provided 771.3 billion won in funding for 601 research projects.