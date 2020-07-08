Indian police arrest two Korean executives of LG Polymers over deadly gas leak

(Yonhap)



NEW DELHI -- Indian police have arrested two Korean executives of LG Chem Ltd.'s local unit in connection with the toxic gas leak in May that killed 12 people, according to diplomatic sources and the company on Wednesday.



The chief executive officer and technical adviser of LG Polymers India and 10 other employees were arrested Tuesday (India time) on charges of culpable homicide and lax management of toxic materials, they said.



The police will decide whether to indict them within 60 days after carrying out an investigation.



Styrene gas leaked at LG Polymers India's plant in Andra Pradesh on May 7, killing 12 people and sickening hundreds of others.



A committee set up by the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has concluded that negligence and serious lapses in safety were to blame for the accident. Indian police launched a probe after the report was published.



The company has created a special task force to resolve any related issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families.



The LG Polymers plant, which LG Chem acquired from Hindustan Polymers in 1996, produces a wide range of polystyrene, including engineering plastic, an industrial raw material for automobiles and electronic parts. (Yonhap)