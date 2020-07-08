 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Indian police arrest two Korean executives of LG Polymers over deadly gas leak

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 21:39       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 21:39

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

    NEW DELHI -- Indian police have arrested two Korean executives of LG Chem Ltd.'s local unit in connection with the toxic gas leak in May that killed 12 people, according to diplomatic sources and the company on Wednesday.

    The chief executive officer and technical adviser of LG Polymers India and 10 other employees were arrested Tuesday (India time) on charges of culpable homicide and lax management of toxic materials, they said.

    The police will decide whether to indict them within 60 days after carrying out an investigation.

    Styrene gas leaked at LG Polymers India's plant in Andra Pradesh on May 7, killing 12 people and sickening hundreds of others.    

A committee set up by the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has concluded that negligence and serious lapses in safety were to blame for the accident. Indian police launched a probe after the report was published. 

    The company has created a special task force to resolve any related issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families.

    The LG Polymers plant, which LG Chem acquired from Hindustan Polymers in 1996, produces a wide range of polystyrene, including engineering plastic, an industrial raw material for automobiles and electronic parts. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114