[Graphic News] N. Korean households hold average $1,300 in cash









North Korean families have average financial assets of over $1,700 while holding more than two-thirds of their assets in cash, the Bank of Korea said.



According to the report, the average North Korean household had financial assets of $1,761 between 2012 and 2018, along with average financial debt of $408.



It said North Korean households also held an average of $1,310 in cash during the cited period, though not necessarily in US dollars.



North Koreans are believed to favor US dollars and Chinese yuan over the North Korean currency. (Yonhap)







