KB Financial chief to discuss post-COVID-19 measures

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group is scheduled to hold an online workshop of executives and board members led by Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo on Friday to discuss plans for the post-virus era and digital innovation, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
Yoon is expected to adjust the time frame and specific plans for the banking group’s goals for this year including expansion of business and digital innovation. The local banking groups’ initial plans and time frame for this year –- including expansion of overseas businesses –- have been pushed back or minimized due to the latest COVID-19 pandemic.
The group’s vows to uphold environmental, social and governance values in the beginning of the year is projected to be discussed as well.
With untact (contactless services) rising as the new keyword for banking groups and other financial institutions, Yoon and other workshop participants are expected to focus on bringing about swift digitalization of its businesses as well.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)