BMW launches 330e plug-in hybrid in Korea

BMW 330e plug-in hybrid (BMW Korea)
BMW Korea said Wednesday it plans to launch the plug-in hybrid sports sedan New 330e, with a greater electric range.
With the addition of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the German automaker said it has completed its New 3 Series lineup.
The BMW New 330e is equipped with 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can create up to 292 horsepower and 42.8 kilogram-meters of torque. It accelerates to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.9 seconds.
With the Xtraboost function, the car can spike an additional 41 horsepower for up to 10 seconds, incurring an immediate throttle response for a superior driving experience, the carmaker said.
With an electric motor that can unleash up to 113 horsepower and a 12-kilowatt-hour battery, the new hybrid model has been improved to cover short distance travels in daily driving.
According to the automaker, the car can drive up to 40 kilometers in the fully electric mode with a top speed of 140 kph.
The New 330e aims to satisfy multiple needs of today’s drivers, as an electric car for driving short distances, but which is also capable of driving longer distances or sports driving with the gasoline engine and electric motor combined, the carmaker said.
All trims of the new 330e come with LED headlights, three-zone air conditioning and a sunroof, as well as with live cockpit professional, head-up display and various driving assist modes as standard.
The new 330e Luxury begins at 62.6 million won ($52,400) and the new 330e M Sports is priced at 64.6 million won.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)