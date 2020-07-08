Biegun denies asking for meeting with N. Korea, but open to talks

The US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Wednesday said he is not planning to meet with North Korean officials during this week’s visit to Seoul, but reiterated Washington is open to talks with Pyongyang.
“I’ve seen some press comments of late that the North Koreans are not prepared to meet with me on this visit,” he said. “It’s somewhat strange because we did not request a visit with North Koreans... This visit is to meet with our close friends and allies, the South Koreans.” Biegun said after meeting with his South Korean Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, Seoul’s top nuclear envoy.
But he added the US remains ready at any time when the North is willing to resume the negotiation. “When Chairman Kim (Jong-un) appoints a counterpart to me, who is prepared and empowered to negotiate on these issues, they will find us ready at that very moment. We look forward to continuing our work on peaceful outcome of the Korean Peninsula,” he said, adding the US President Donald Trump had given his full support on this effort.
Lee said the two sides discussed ways to reopen the talks with North Korea, as he believes negotiations are the only way to resolve the North’s nuclear issue. He said Biegun had reaffirmed that the US is willing to be “flexible” to reach a “balanced agreement” if North returns back to the table.
Biegun’s remark arrives amid talk of a new US-North Korea summit here after South Korean President Moon Jae-in floated the idea last week that he would work to facilitate one before the US presidential election in November. John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, also said Trump might seek another summit with Kim as an “October surprise” before the election.
North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, however, ruled out such a possibility, saying Pyongyang does not feel “any need to sit face-to-face with the US.”
Biegun said he is not guided by the North’s Choe nor Bolton, but instead by the “vision” reached by Trump and Kim over their meetings in the past.
“Their vision is what guides our team: a focus on creating a more durable peace on the Korean Peninsula, transforming relations on the Korean Peninsula, elimination of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and a brighter future for the Korean people,” he said.
Trump and Kim met three times, beginning with their first summit in Singapore in 2018, raising hopes for an end to Pyongyang’s nuclear program. But the negotiations have stalled since their second summit in February last year in Vietnam as two sides remained at odds over the extent of sanctions relief that should be provided in exchange for the North giving up its nuclear capability.
Biegun also stressed that the US “strongly” supports inter-Korean cooperation, calling it an “important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula.”
“We look forward to fully supporting the government of Korea as it advances its goals with North Korea in inter-Korean cooperation,” he said, apparently referring to growing criticism here that the South Korea-US working group –- which coordinates policy on North Korea –- is hindering progress in inter-Korean relations.
Before his meeting with Lee, Biegun paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and held the “strategic dialogue” with First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.
During the talks with Cho, Biegun underlined Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to the defense of the Korean Peninsula, and that the US will be “fully engaged” with efforts to promote peace here.
Cho said he and Biegun reaffirmed their commitment to bring to an early conclusion to the drawn-out negotiation on the defense cost-sharing cost for the upkeep of some 28,500 American troops stationed in Korea.
Biegun arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a three-day visit. His first trip to the country since December arrives amid heightened tension in the Korean Peninsula following the Pyongyang’s recent blowing up of an inter-Korean liaison office and threatening to scrap a bilateral military agreement, in protest against defectors sending anti-North Korea leaflets across the border.
The US’ point man on North Korea is also likely to meet Suh Hoon, Seoul’s new national security adviser during his trip. After his stay in Seoul, Biegun and the US delegates plan to head over to Japan on Thursday to meet with officials there and return to the US on Friday.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)