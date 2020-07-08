 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea reacts negatively to idea of suing NK over liaison office demolition

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 14:43       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 14:43
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The unification ministry reacted negatively to the idea of suing North Korea for damages for blowing up a joint inter-Korean liaison office Wednesday, a day after a Seoul court ordered Pyongyang to pay compensation to former South Korean prisoners of war.

The Seoul Central District Court delivered the landmark ruling in favor of the two former POWs in a damages suit they filed against the North and leader Kim Jong-un for the forced labor they endured after they were taken to the communist nation during the 1950-53 Korean War until their escape in the early 2000s.

The court ordered the North and its leader to pay 21 million won ($17,550) to each POW.

On Wednesday, the unification ministry said it respects the court's ruling but reacted negatively when asked if the government has any plans to consider filing a suit to seek compensation for the June 16 demolition of the liaison office building in the North's border city of Kaesong.

"Each court ruling is applicable to that specific case, and it cannot be generalized in other cases. The demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office may have different implications," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.

Yoh also said the government is reviewing various effective ways to seek compensation. He did not elaborate on what the effective ways are but added that there are "no North Korean assets in South Korea that the government is currently aware of."

"We respect the court ruling on the damage suit of the prisoners of war. The government will continue to cooperate with the international community and with North Korea to achieve actual progress over the issue of prisoners of war and abductees," he added.

Last month, North Korea sharply ratcheted up tensions by blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office and threatening to take military action in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown from the South. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114