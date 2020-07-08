Hyundai Card launches credit card for delivery service Baedal Minjok

Hyundai Card CEO Ted Chung (left) and Kim Beom-joon, CEO of Woowa Brothers, participate in an event to sign a partnership on Tuesday in Seoul. (Hyundai Card)
Hyundai Card said Wednesday it has joined forces with delivery platform operator Woowa Brothers to launch a credit card that provides tailored benefits for food-delivery service Baedal Minjok.
A credit card specifically designed for a food-delivery service is the first of its kind here. Commerce companies and airlines, including eBay Korea, Korean Air and Starbucks Korea, have issued a similar private label credit card.
“Baedal Minjok and Hyundai Card will keep working together to offer benefits and deliver fun experiences for customers,” said a company official. “To that end, the card company will try to utilize big data for marketing insights and launch services that cater to the various needs of customers.”
Subscribers can receive membership rewards, which can be used on the Baedal Minjok platform, for their purchases at e-commerce and online subscription-based services platforms. As part of the latest partnership, the two firms will also roll out eco-friendly food containers in an initiative to reduce plastic waste.
