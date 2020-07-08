 Back To Top
Business

LG CLOi serve bot officially available after trial run

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 14:10       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 14:10
LG CLOi deployed at Seoul National University Hospital (LG Electronics)
LG CLOi deployed at Seoul National University Hospital (LG Electronics)


LG Electronics has supplied its first autonomous driving-based serve bot for Seoul National University Hospital, announcing the robot’s commercialization Wednesday.

The LG CLOi serve bot was installed at the outpatient unit of the hospital on Tuesday, which started carrying devices, treatment kits and other necessities for treating patients through the corridors of the hospital building.

It features autonomous driving technology that can detect and avoid obstacles.

The serve bot is a three-section drawer that can carry up to 15 kilograms of objects. It is equipped with a security lock that prevents theft.

Another serve bot that is a shelf type with four sections will be supplied to CJ Foodville stores later this month and will help human servers carry up to 20 kilograms of food at once.

While the drawer type bot will be suitable for use at hospitals, hotels and offices that will need protection for things like treatment kits and work documents, the shelf type will be useful at restaurants and other commercial facilities, LG suggested.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

