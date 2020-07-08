 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Samsung remains largest by fair value in Korea

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 9, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Jul 9, 2020 - 11:00

Local corporate tracker CEOScore conducted a survey on changes in assets, market capitalization, performance and financial status of the nation’s top 30 conglomerates over the past 10 years.

Samsung ranked first with 59 affiliates and 424.8 trillion won ($355 million) in fair value.

The top six groups -- Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK, LG, Lotte and Posco -- remained in the first to sixth place, while Hanwha and NongHyup were newly listed in the top 10. GS and Hyundai Heavy Industries fell one notch to eighth and ninth.

(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
