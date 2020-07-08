 Back To Top
Samsung launches UV sterilizer for phones amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 10:19       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 10:19
(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday said it will launch an ultraviolet (UV) light sterilizer for smartphones to meet a growing need for mobile device sanitization amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung said its new UV sterilizer with wireless charging will be sold in South Korea with a price tag of 49,500 won ($40).

The latest device was manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP), the tech giant added.

Samsung said its portable UV sterilizer can disinfect various items, from smartphones to glasses, in 10 minutes.

"The UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99 percent of bacteria and germs," Samsung said. "It features dual UV lights that sterilize both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside."

Samsung said the device is already available in countries like Germany and the Netherlands, and will be launched in other countries, including the United States, soon. 

According to industry sources, Samsung has recently registered a patent named "antimicrobial coating" for cases and covers for smartphones in countries like South Korea, Spain and Italy to make their mobile gadgets germ free.

Some IT reviewers expected that Samsung's antimicrobial coated smartphone case could be introduced next month when the company unveils the Galaxy Note 20 phablet. (Yonhap)
