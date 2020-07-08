 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 09:15       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 09:15
(KCNA-Yonhap)
(KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a mausoleum for his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung to mark the anniversary of his death, state media reported Wednesday.

Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where Kim Il-sung's body lies in state, according to the Korean Central News Agency. Also enshrined at the mausoleum is the body of late leader Kim Jong-il, father of the current leader and a son of the national founder.

The visit was to mark the 26th anniversary of the death of Kim Il-sung who passed away in 1994. It is not known when the visit was made, but the KCNA usually reports the leader's activity a day later.

"The Supreme Leader, together with the participants, paid high tribute to the statues of the President and the Chairman," the KCNA said, referring to his late grandfather and father.

"The participants hardened their iron will to uphold the revolutionary idea and feats of the President and the Chairman and fully demonstrate to the whole world the might of the powerful and dignified socialist Korea where the dream and ideal of the people come true under the leadership of the Supreme Leader," it added.

He was accompanied by key aides, including No. 2 leader Choe Ryong-hae, Pak Pong-ju, first vice-chairman of the State Affairs Commission and Premier Kim Jae-ryong, according to the KCNA.

Kim's visit to the mausoleum coincided with US nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun's trip to South Korea to discuss ways to denuclearize North Korea. The KCNA made no mention of his remarks on relations with the US.

North Korea has repeatedly said it has no intention to sit down with the US, rejecting the possibility of the resumption of dialogue with the US ahead of Biegun's arrival in South Korea.

Nuclear talks have stalled since the no-deal summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in February last year as they couldn't agree to how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's concessions, including sanctions relief. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114