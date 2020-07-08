NK leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary

(KCNA-Yonhap)



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a mausoleum for his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung to mark the anniversary of his death, state media reported Wednesday.



Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where Kim Il-sung's body lies in state, according to the Korean Central News Agency. Also enshrined at the mausoleum is the body of late leader Kim Jong-il, father of the current leader and a son of the national founder.



The visit was to mark the 26th anniversary of the death of Kim Il-sung who passed away in 1994. It is not known when the visit was made, but the KCNA usually reports the leader's activity a day later.



"The Supreme Leader, together with the participants, paid high tribute to the statues of the President and the Chairman," the KCNA said, referring to his late grandfather and father.



"The participants hardened their iron will to uphold the revolutionary idea and feats of the President and the Chairman and fully demonstrate to the whole world the might of the powerful and dignified socialist Korea where the dream and ideal of the people come true under the leadership of the Supreme Leader," it added.



He was accompanied by key aides, including No. 2 leader Choe Ryong-hae, Pak Pong-ju, first vice-chairman of the State Affairs Commission and Premier Kim Jae-ryong, according to the KCNA.



Kim's visit to the mausoleum coincided with US nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun's trip to South Korea to discuss ways to denuclearize North Korea. The KCNA made no mention of his remarks on relations with the US.



North Korea has repeatedly said it has no intention to sit down with the US, rejecting the possibility of the resumption of dialogue with the US ahead of Biegun's arrival in South Korea.



Nuclear talks have stalled since the no-deal summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in February last year as they couldn't agree to how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's concessions, including sanctions relief. (Yonhap)