 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung to unveil new smartphones online in early August

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 09:07       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 09:07
(Samsung Electronics Co.- Yonhap)
(Samsung Electronics Co.- Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday confirmed its new smartphones will be unveiled next month through an online event.

Samsung said the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will take place on Aug. 5, with livestreaming of the event starting at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The South Korean tech titan usually holds the event in New York every year but opted to go online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce a handful of new mobile devices, including its flagship phablet Galaxy Note 20 series.

The standard Note 20 is projected to have a 6.4-inch display, while the high-end Note 20 Ultra is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch panel.

In South Korea, the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be launched on Aug. 21, with preorders likely to be available as well, according to the sources.

Samsung is expected to introduce two foldable handsets, the Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip, at the event.

Foreign tech reviewers have predicted that the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch screen when unfolded, while having a 6.23-inch cover display, both larger than its predecessor's 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays, respectively.

The 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's clamshell-type folding phone, is not expected to have major changes in specifications from its original LTE model launched in February.

Industry insiders said Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 3 wearable and the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114