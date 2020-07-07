Korea, Spain discuss cooperation in digital, green tech

South Korean and Spanish business experts discussed potential partnerships, especially in digital and green technologies, at a virtual conference on Tuesday.
The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry held the 21st Korea-Spain Economic Cooperation Committee meeting online in collaboration with the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting comes after a phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and King Felipe VI of Spain last month. It aims to serve as an opportunity to build momentum for bilateral economic cooperation in the business environment that has changed in the wake of the pandemic, KCCI said.
KCCI Chairman Park Yong-maan said in his opening speech that “despite the coronavirus outbreak, bilateral ties between two countries have become stronger.”
“This month, Korea will unveil the Korean New Deal plan, which consists of two pillars -- digital and green. This government plan will serve as the basis for a broader, more diverse partnership between Korea and Spain,” he said.
In response, the Korea-Spain Economic Cooperation Committee Chairperson Kim Paula said, “On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Spain this year, the two countries’ chamber of commerce should be the center of cooperation.
“We hope that free travel will take place as soon as possible,” Kim added.
At the meeting, GS E&C Managing Director Park Joon-hyuk presented a case of the business cooperation of the two countries.
Park said GS E&C acquired Inima, a Spanish water treatment company, in 2012 and is currently operating smart water supply systems and conducting eco-friendly desalination projects.
“In line with the European Green Deal and Korea’s Green New Deal policies, cooperation between the two countries will be more active in related fields,” he said.
The event was attended by Korean Ambassador to Spain Chun Hong-jo, Seoul National University professor Kim So-young, GS E&C’s Park and KCCI Vice Chairman Woo Tae-hee.
The Spanish side included Spanish Ambassador to Korea Juan Ignacio Morro and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism’s Director of International Trade and Investment Maria Paz Ramos.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)