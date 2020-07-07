Ex-PM Lee announces bid to head ruling party

Former Prime Minister Rep. Lee Nak-yon announced Tuesday his bid to become chairman of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, pledging an all-out effort to tide over a crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rep. Lee said he will help the party to enhance its capabilities and expand its role in establishing “constructive and cooperative” relations with the Moon administration to overcome the pandemic and other pressing issues.
“I have come to the conclusion that I have to mobilize all-available capabilities to take responsibilities given to the Democratic Party and me to overcome the national crisis,” he told reporters during a press conference at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
In the face of the multi-faceted crisis, voters placed responsibility on the Democratic Party by giving it a majority in the new Assembly, he said.
“There could be thorny and bumpy road ahead while making it through the crisis. But I won’t duck the challenge. I will embrace it with my experience as the country’s longest-serving prime minister and (the party’s) chairperson of the Overcoming National Crisis Committee on COVID-19,” he said.
He highlighted the need for the prompt action by the legislature on bills related to economy that will help the economy recover and create jobs and nurture new businesses for the post-corona era. Improvement of social safety net acceleration of political and powerful agencies’ reform are also the tasks that the parliament should work on, he said.
The party chairman, who will be elected in the Democratic Party’s Aug. 29 convention, will spearhead campaigns for three elections set to take place in the next two years from the by-election next year to the presidential election and local elections in 2022.
With his bid, Lee will compete with former Interior Minister Kim Bu-gyeom, who lost in this year’s general election, for the top leadership position. Kim is expected to make his bid for the post, which does not require candidates to have a legislative seat, official on Thursday.
Other candidates four-term lawmakers Woo Won-shik and Hong Young-pyo withdrew their bids on Monday. Song Young-gil, new chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, said Tuesday he would not run in order to clear the way for Lee.
During a press conference in Gwangju on Tuesday, the former interior minister stressed that he could be a leader who can challenge the rampant regionalism like former President Roh Moo-hyun did.
“I promise that I will become a leader who will help the party to score a victory and to complete his term with responsibility,” Kim said.
His remarks appear to be aimed at drawing votes from party members who worry that Lee may not be able to finish his 2 year term because of his potential bid for the presidential election.
“From now on, the party chairman should manage three big elections. … If a party leader has to quit his job to run for president, it will spark confusion in many ways,” he said.
In the 2020 presidential election, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myeong have been widely tipped as rivals for the ruling party nomination.
No significant potential presidential candidate has emerged from the conservative bloc since Hwang Kyo-ahn, former chief of the main opposition United Future Party, stepped down from his position following his party’s loss in the April 15 general elections.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)