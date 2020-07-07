 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Han Sung Motor extends unlimited engine oil service

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 7, 2020 - 16:31       Updated : Jul 7, 2020 - 16:31
Han Sung Motor on Tuesday announced that customers who purchase cars in July are eligible for free and unlimited service for changing engine oil and oil filter. (Han Sung Motor)
Han Sung Motor on Tuesday announced that customers who purchase cars in July are eligible for free and unlimited service for changing engine oil and oil filter. (Han Sung Motor)

Han Sung Motor, an official dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Korea, said Tuesday it has extended its promotion offering customers free and unlimited service for changing engine oil and oil filter by a month.

Customers who purchase a new car from Han Sung Motor in July are still eligible for the free service. The promotion was initially held for the month of June, but will now be available at its 20 service centers across the country, even after the end of three-year guarantee period, the company said.

For customers who purchase compact car models, including A-Class and CLA models, they can use the service from the moment of purchase. Those who purchase other car models can receive the service when the three-year guarantee is over.

“We hope the promotion can help reduce maintenance costs,” said Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114