Han Sung Motor extends unlimited engine oil service

Han Sung Motor, an official dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Korea, said Tuesday it has extended its promotion offering customers free and unlimited service for changing engine oil and oil filter by a month.
Customers who purchase a new car from Han Sung Motor in July are still eligible for the free service. The promotion was initially held for the month of June, but will now be available at its 20 service centers across the country, even after the end of three-year guarantee period, the company said.
For customers who purchase compact car models, including A-Class and CLA models, they can use the service from the moment of purchase. Those who purchase other car models can receive the service when the three-year guarantee is over.
“We hope the promotion can help reduce maintenance costs,” said Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)