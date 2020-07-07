Tables turn as USITC's initial determination favors Medytox

Medytox shares made a dramatic turnaround on Tuesday, following the US International Trade Commission’s initial determination advising a 10-year sales ban of Daewoong Pharmaceutical‘s Jeuveau.
Medytox, and its US partner Allergan, took Daewoong and its US parner Evolus to the USITC court in 2019 contesting that the latter‘s US-launched botulinum toxin Jeuveau was a product of industrial poaching.
After the initial determination, Daewoong responded that the USITC is only an administrative organization with no real judicial authority. In a press release, Daewoong questioned the investigational capabilities of the USITC, citing “lack of staff assigned to the case” and the speedy investigation.
The company said the suggestion to ban sales is non-binding and has no real effect until the final determination scheduled for Nov. 6.
Daewoong said it acquired a $40 million convertible bond from its partner Evolus, to grant the partner ample funding to carry out aggressive marketing in the US. Jeuveau launched in the US market in May 2019. It earned an accumulated 40 billion won ($33.6 million) there in eight months after its release.
Medytox believes that it’s unlikely the verdict will flip, as decision reversals have been rare for the USITC.
Medytox shares Tuesday hit the daily maximum growth of 30 percent immediately after the market opened, a turn of events for the company after it had its signature BTX product Meditoxin had its liscense revoked by the local Drug Ministry.
Shares of Medytox had been on a seemingly unredeemable dive. Medytox shares traded on the 300,000 won line in March, but slid to 200,000 won at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis and dropped further after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety revoked the license of the company‘s cash cow product, Meditoxin.
The local Drug Minisitry pulled Meditoxin from shelves on June 18, citing use of unauthorized substances in vials of the drug manufactured between 2012 and 2015. There were no safety complaints from patients during the period, however.
Botulinum toxin, or BTX, is a bacterium that is used to correct undesirably developed muscles for aesthetic purposes and is used to make wrinkle-removing aesthetic injection, most commonly referred to as Botox after Allergan’s 2002 hit product. BTX can also be found in rusty cans, soil and in laboratories.
Medytox, claiming that Daewoong stole its trade secret BTX through an ex-researcher, has been legally pressing Daewoong to reveal the source of its BTX in Korea since 2016.
The USITC’s initial determination will give Medytox more footing in the Korean courts, the company said.
Medytox and Allergan forged a partnership in 2013 to develop and jointly commercialize the former’s botulinum liquid neurotoxin product. Clinical phase 3 trials, the final-stage human test of BTX before the product gets commercialized, is underway in the US.
This botulinum liquid neurotoxin is made using the same C. Botulinum bacterium and certain manufacturing trade secrets that Medytox and Allergan contend have been misappropriated by Daewoong Pharmaceutical.
It remains a question if Medytox had anticipated the USITC's decision all along. Exactly a week before the USITC announcement, Medytox‘s CEO Jung Hyun-ho purchased 1,450 company shares at 137,606 won each.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)