Kepco holds online exhibition for coronavirus-hit SMEs

(Kepco)





Korea Electric Power Corp. said Monday it has launched a non-face-to-face export exhibition to introduce electrical equipment and materials manufactured by small and medium-sized enterprises hit by the coronavirus outbreak.



According to the state-run utility, the online exhibition “Electric Power Equipment” showcases 190 electrical equipment and materials made by 61 SMEs who are members of Kepco Trusted Partners or investors of Kepco’s Energy Valley project.



The exhibition can be accessed via the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency’s business-to-business e-commerce platform buy KOREA or Korea SMEs and Startups Agency’s platform GobizKOREA.



Kepco will provide financial support for filming product content, making promotional materials and interpretation services for video conferences with buyers.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)