Business

Samsung heir highlights ‘spirit of challenge’ for in-house startups

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 15:50       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 16:21

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong stressed the spirit of challenge toward the future at a meeting with employees in the startup program C Lab at the firm’s Suwon office in Gyeonggi Province on Monday.

C-Lab is the South Korean tech firm’s in-house incubation program introduced in 2012 aimed at spreading creative organizational culture. Participating executives and employees will be given the opportunity to implement creative ideas they have come up with for one year.

During the meeting, Lee listened to difficulties in startup activities from the employees and shared ideas on how to develop creativity and spread the culture of organization, Samsung said.

“The future begins with a dream,” Lee said at the meeting. “Don’t get tired and let’s go for it. Let’s create endless opportunities. Let’s only see the future and think about new things,” he was quoted as adding.

Prior to the meeting, Lee toured the C Lab Gallery, where products and technologies of the startups were displayed, experiencing their achievements and making suggestions for improvement.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
