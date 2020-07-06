 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

KBO's batting average leader to miss 3 weeks with leg injuries

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 15:05       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 15:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The batting average leader in South Korean baseball has been ruled out for up to three weeks with injuries to both legs.

The Kia Tigers said their second baseman Kim Sun-bin will miss time with a bruised right ankle and strained left quad. He will be re-evaluated after a couple of weeks, the Tigers added.

Kim is leading the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with a .378 average. He won the batting title in 2017 by hitting .370.

Kim suffered the injuries on Sunday, after tripping up over the leg of NC Dinos' first baseman Kang Jin-sung while trying to run out a ground ball in the top of the first inning of their game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Kim stepped on the bag with his right foot and then his left leg hit Kang's right ankle. Kim landed on that same left leg and fell face forward. He stayed on the ground in obvious pain before being carried off in an ambulance.

Kim also missed time in June with left quad injury. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114