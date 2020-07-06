KBO's batting average leader to miss 3 weeks with leg injuries

(Yonhap)



The batting average leader in South Korean baseball has been ruled out for up to three weeks with injuries to both legs.



The Kia Tigers said their second baseman Kim Sun-bin will miss time with a bruised right ankle and strained left quad. He will be re-evaluated after a couple of weeks, the Tigers added.



Kim is leading the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with a .378 average. He won the batting title in 2017 by hitting .370.



Kim suffered the injuries on Sunday, after tripping up over the leg of NC Dinos' first baseman Kang Jin-sung while trying to run out a ground ball in the top of the first inning of their game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.



Kim stepped on the bag with his right foot and then his left leg hit Kang's right ankle. Kim landed on that same left leg and fell face forward. He stayed on the ground in obvious pain before being carried off in an ambulance.



Kim also missed time in June with left quad injury. (Yonhap)