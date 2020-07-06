 Back To Top
Finance

Samil PwC names new co-chief

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 14:41       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 15:36
Bae Hwa-joo (Samil PwC)
Bae Hwa-joo (Samil PwC)

Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers, South Korea’s top accounting firm, said Monday it has appointed a new co-representative to take charge of marketing.

Partner and deals leader Bae Hwa-joo will serve as chief executive officer for marketing, while Yoon Hoon-soo will head the organization’s overall management.

Assurance leader Yoon was named as CEO in April, as competitor Bae offered his resignation in the eleventh hour amid a neck-and-neck rivalry over the top post. The company may appoint up to four co-CEOs.

Bae joined the firm back in 1988 after graduating from Seoul National University Business Administration College. He has served as Samil PwC’s deals leader since 2017.

He is also member of the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s state-owned asset evaluation committee and auditor for Save the Children Korea.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
