Actor Lee Soon-jae apologizes for unfairly treating former manager

Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae released a personal statement Sunday through his agency apologizing for unfairly treating his former manager and asked the public to stop any criticism towards the manager.
The statement came out after the manager, who worked for Lee for two months starting March, claimed that he had to work long hours without signing a proper contract during his interview with SBS on June 29.
He also added that he was unfairly dismissed after he requested insurance coverage.
“I want to sincerely apologize to all the fans that have trusted and supported me for causing shameful commotion regarding the treatment of my former manager,” Lee said. “Although the agency has already sent out an official statement, as an actor who received much love from everyone for such a long time, I felt that it is my duty to clearly state my apology.”
Lee’s agency SG Way Entertainment released an official statement including Lee’s apology on Wednesday.
He also admitted that the manager’s claims to the media were all correct. Lee promised to never repeat such an incident and said that he requested his agency to provide insurance coverage for his future manager.
Moreover, Lee asked the public to stop criticism towards the former manager as he and his family are suffering psychologically. Some people criticized the former manager online for complaining about doing chores for the elderly couple to the media and disgracing the renowned actor.
“The most important thing right now is to heal and encourage the former manager who was hurt and disappointed instead of criticizing him,” wrote Lee. “This is completely my fault.”
Despite the release of his statement on Sunday, there are still some criticisms toward Lee for at first denying the allegations of the manager and threatening legal action, only to backtrack after the former manager announced he had further evidence regarding Lee and his wife’s behavior including voice recordings.
The 84-year-old actor is known for taking lead roles in multiple hit TV dramas including “What is Love,” “Hur Jun,” and “Unstoppable High Kick.”
