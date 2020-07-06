 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Actor Lee Soon-jae apologizes for unfairly treating former manager

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 14:31       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 14:31
Lee Soon-jae (SG Acting Academy)
Lee Soon-jae (SG Acting Academy)

Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae released a personal statement Sunday through his agency apologizing for unfairly treating his former manager and asked the public to stop any criticism towards the manager.

The statement came out after the manager, who worked for Lee for two months starting March, claimed that he had to work long hours without signing a proper contract during his interview with SBS on June 29.

He also added that he was unfairly dismissed after he requested insurance coverage.

“I want to sincerely apologize to all the fans that have trusted and supported me for causing shameful commotion regarding the treatment of my former manager,” Lee said. “Although the agency has already sent out an official statement, as an actor who received much love from everyone for such a long time, I felt that it is my duty to clearly state my apology.”

Lee’s agency SG Way Entertainment released an official statement including Lee’s apology on Wednesday.

He also admitted that the manager’s claims to the media were all correct. Lee promised to never repeat such an incident and said that he requested his agency to provide insurance coverage for his future manager.

Moreover, Lee asked the public to stop criticism towards the former manager as he and his family are suffering psychologically. Some people criticized the former manager online for complaining about doing chores for the elderly couple to the media and disgracing the renowned actor.

“The most important thing right now is to heal and encourage the former manager who was hurt and disappointed instead of criticizing him,” wrote Lee. “This is completely my fault.”

Despite the release of his statement on Sunday, there are still some criticisms toward Lee for at first denying the allegations of the manager and threatening legal action, only to backtrack after the former manager announced he had further evidence regarding Lee and his wife’s behavior including voice recordings.

The 84-year-old actor is known for taking lead roles in multiple hit TV dramas including “What is Love,” “Hur Jun,” and “Unstoppable High Kick.”

By Lim Jang-won(ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114