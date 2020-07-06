[Monitor] Koreans use smartphones more amid pandemic

Smartphone usage among South Koreans increased in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, data showed Monday.
According to a survey of 1,017 adult men and women nationwide conducted by local civic group Korean Addiction Forum last month, 44.3 percent of the respondents said smartphone usage time has increased -- either slightly or greatly -- since the implementation of social distancing measures.
Among the increase of content, social media and messaging accounted for the largest proportion with 48.6 percent, followed by news (47.2 percent), shopping (34.6 percent) and photos and videos (29 percent).
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)