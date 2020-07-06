 Back To Top
Business

OB unveils lineup for “2020 CASS Blue Playground” livestream concert

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 15:34       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 15:34
(OB)
(OB)

Oriental Brewery’s flagship beer brand Cass unveiled the lineup for “Cass Blue Playground Connect 2.0,” its annual music festival, on social media Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will be livestreamed on its official YouTube channel and Facebook, on July 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the company said.

The lineup includes Sehun & Chanyeol of K-pop boy group EXO (EXO-SC), who were recently selected as Cass summer campaign models, K-pop girl group Red Velvet, and DJ Hyo (Hyoyeon) from Girls Generation, who has recently explored the electronic music genre.

Singer Lee Hi will also participate as a CBP Connect 2.0 performer, the company said.

Hip-hop and EDM artists will also perform, including Nafla, Loopy and Changmo, as well as Dulmoim, a hiphop group recently created by four rappers born in the same year, 1984, that includes Simon Dominic, Paloalto, The Quiett and Deepflow.

The liquor maker said it has been holding CBP on an annual basis since August 2015, attracting more than 30,000 people to the show each year.

To watch the concert designed for an audience of 19 and older, viewers will have to verify their ages through the QR code available on the event poster.

“We have prepared the best artist lineup for our customers who support the best Korean beer brand Cass,” OB’s Vice President of Market You Hee-moon said. “Cass will continue to implement an array of events to provide consumers with the best brand experiences.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
