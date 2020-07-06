 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open tad higher on parliamentary approval of 3rd extra budget

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 09:33       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 09:33
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened slightly higher Monday, following parliamentary approval of the third extra budget meant to support the pandemic-hit economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.84 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,161.25 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The gains came after the National Assembly passed a 35.1 trillion-won ($29.3 billion) extra budget Friday.

The supplementary plan is designed to mitigate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.68 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 1.41 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics dropped 1.69 percent, and leading chemical maker LG Chem retreated 0.99 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1.197.45 won against the US dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114