[Graphic News] Number of incoming N. Korean defectors hits all-time low in Q2









The number of North Korean defectors coming into South Korea hit an all-time low in the second quarter this year due to the new coronavirus, the Unification Ministry.



According to the ministry, 12 defectors were estimated to have entered the country from April to June this year, marking the lowest figure since 2003, when the ministry began to tally the number of incoming defectors by quarter.



The figure represents a 96 percent drop from the same period last year when 320 North Korean defectors entered the South. (Yonhap)












